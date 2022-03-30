Aughabrack community host coffee morning for Ukraine

A COFFEE morning in Aughabrack has raised over £2,300 to for the Ukraine appeal.

Held on St Patrick's Day morning, the event was also held in memory of local lady, Anne Kerlin.

A spokesperson for Aughabrack and District Community Association said: "This year's coffee morning was led by Clann Na nGael Ladies and the Aughabrack and District Community Association.

"The event was held in memory of Anne Kerlin. The family's chosen charity was the Ukraine appeal.

"We are delighted to announce that a grand total of £2,224 and €192 was raised.

"What an outstanding amount of money that will make a real difference to the lives of so many in Ukraine.

"Firstly we must say thank you and well done to the ever reliable ladies in the kitchen who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

"From setting up the hall, making the tea, washing and drying dishes, clearing tables and chairs - thank you for making the coffee morning run so smoothly.

"A massive thank you to everyone who baked or made anything for our coffee morning. We were blown away by the amount of goodies and treats that were kindly donated.

"Everyone must have enjoyed the home baked goods as there wasn't much leftover!

"Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who attended and donated. We hope you enjoyed a cuppa and a catch up whilst making a difference."