Strabane Drakness Into Light event returns

THE annual Darkness Into Light (DIL) event is set to return on Saturday, May 7.

This year will see the return of an in-person sunrise walk beginning at 4.15am which will allow the opportunity for local people to stand in solidarity with those impacted by suicide and self-harm issues.

The event is managed and delivered by Pieta House in partnership with local organising committees

Adrian Loughrey, manager of the Koram Centre, the local charity partner for the event, commented: ‘We are honoured to be part of the local Darkness Into Light event which does such a fantastic job of highlighting such an important issue.

"Suicide and self-harm are issues which, although affecting many families, both locally and across Ireland, for a long time have been kept hidden and not talked about and a stigma felt by those that were in distress and needing support.

"Event like Darkness Into Light help to address that stigma and give hope to those suffering in this way.

"The Koram Centre is truly grateful for the continued support of the local community which we do not take for granted.

"Funds raised by the event go directly to support us to continue our work in supporting those experiencing mental health and emotional wellbeing issues, including those at increased risk of suicide and self harm.

"We thank Pieta House as well as all those in the local organising who work so hard to make this event so special."

Ciarán McLaughlin from the Strabane DIL committee added: "After two years dealing with restrictions, we are so pleased to see the in-person event return this year.

"We would encourage everyone who would like to take part to register for the event and help to make this the biggest event possible.

"Whether you do it with your local clubs, schools or work colleagues, it is important to remember that the support of the local community places a key role in providing light against the darkness."

Debbie Deans, of the Strabane DIL committee also added that although DIL is traditionally a walk, there has been a lot of interest in people registering either individually or as a group to take part in a sunrise hike or swim.

‘We encourage everyone to take this long awaited opportunity to meet up with your family and friends and take part this uplifting and very special event – whether you are on a mountain, road, or in the sea or forest we want to see your sunrise pictures," Debbie said.

If you would like more information about the event or would like to register you can visit the Strabane Darkness Into Light page on Facebook @StrabaneDIL

Or, on the website at https://www.darknessintolight.ie/.