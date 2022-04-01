Adria memorabilia and photographs sought for Music to Your Ears group's new show

REHEARSALS are in full swing for the Music to Your Ears Group’s latest offering ‘ADRIA…The Firm We Loved So Well’.

The show is scheduled for a performance at the Alley Theatre on May 12.

A spokesperson for the group said: "At present the group are seeking your help to gather any photographic and relevant memorabilia that might be hanging on your walls, in your attic, under the bed, or in the back shed for use in the production.

"The Nylon Factory played a huge role in the development of our town from its beginnings in May 1962 until its sad closure in 2006.

"If you have any photographs or memorabilia depicting aspects of life in the factory or indeed social or sporting events relating to Adria, we would love to see them and hopefully use them in our upcoming show.

"We are particularly interested in obtaining photographs of workers and groups within the factory and of the Social Club that opened in 1968 on the site of the former Gallagher’s Factory, which was situated on Upper Main Street, initiatives like the it’s a knockout and the Miss Adria competitions.

"And, indeed any others you can remember and/or any artifacts or memorabilia related to Adria factory, the staff and the many workers."

Email adriamemories@gmail.com or contact Terry McCafferty (07780754792) or John McGinley (07751097521) if you would like to share your memories.

"All pictures and memorabilia will be promptly returned to their owners following the show," the spokesperson added.

Tickets for the show on May 12 are on sale now at The Alley Theatre.