Newry native a finalist in "Chartered Star"

Chartered Accountants Ireland has named the shortlisted finalists in its 2022 Chartered Star competition. The award from Ireland’s leading professional

accountancy body recognises exceptional achievement among young and trainee chartered accountants around the island of Ireland. For the last seven years, it has been awarded to someone who will lead, motivate, and inspire as they build their career.

Among the five finalists is Newry native, and graduate trainee accountant at Northern Ireland Audit Office, Sinead Henry. Sinead has been involved in a number of projects

since her university days particularly focused around Sustainable Development Goal number five (SDG 5) Gender Equality. Along with working with the PSNI to develop the “No Grey Zone” campaign and consent workshops with University of Belfast, Sinead is also

involved in a new scheme training hospitality staff in handling sexual harassment complaints.

Entrants to the competition were again this year challenged to demonstrate to

the judging panel the ways in which they are making a difference and working towards, or supporting, the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The judging panel recorded an almost 20 percent increase in entries this year, from young professionals

and accountancy students from across the island of Ireland.

Commenting, Director of Members at Chartered Accountants Ireland, Brendan O’Hora said

“It is extremely encouraging to see such a strong shortlist, with five people all at different stages in their Chartered journey doing stand-out work in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The accountancy profession

will play a central and vital role in achieving climate change mitigation and adaptation. As a membership body, the Institute is working through our education and advocacy work to equip members to act, however, each year, our Chartered Star search highlights

the inspiring work that is already underway among our 30,000-strong membership. Good luck to those shortlisted.”

The shortlisted finalists will now take part in an interview to discuss in-depth their work around the UN SDGs, with the final winner to be selected in the coming weeks. The winner will attend the One Young

World Summit in Manchester this September, representing Chartered Accountants Ireland and Chartered Accountants Worldwide.

The shortlisted Chartered Stars are:

Caoimhe Connolly, Junior Tax Associate, Cavanagh Kelly

Peter Gillen, Manager, Sustainability Advisory Team, Grant Thornton

Sinead Henry, Graduate Trainee Accountant, NI Audit Office

Niamh McLernon, Sustainability Analyst, KPMG

Fiona Smiddy, Founder & CEO, Green Outlook Ireland