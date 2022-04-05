Sweet success for Chocolate Manor

A NORTH Coast based artisan business has become the first chocolate maker, outside of Canada, to join the exclusive Économusée network.

The Chocolate Manor in Castlerock became the 12th Économusée in Northern Ireland recently.

Along with guests from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Tourism NI and guest speaker Paula McIntyre, Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust launched the artisan chocolatier into this international network of elite artisans, in a chocolate infused celebration.

In 2020, when the rest of the world stood still, The Chocolate Manor moved to distinctive premises, which have been located at the heart of Castlerock village for over 120 years.

