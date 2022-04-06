Coleraine bombs recalled in new book

Reginald D. Hunter headlines an expanded Stendhal Comedy line-up
The scene of devastation in Coleraine in June 1973.
THE day when two terrorist bombs exploded in Coleraine, one of them killing six people, is recalled in a new book about the Northern Ireland Troubles.
The story of that quiet summer afternoon when the IRA brought death and destruction to Coleraine is among contributions from 70 journalists in a new edition of the acclaimed ‘Reporting the Troubles’, first published four years ago.
In this follow-up to their landmark first book, compilers Deric Henderson and Ivan Little have gathered new stories from journalists who were asked to write about their experiences.
