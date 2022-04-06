Coleraine bombs recalled in new book

Day of devastation which left six people dead in Coleraine included in new publication about the ‘Troubles’

Coleraine bombs recalled in new book

The scene of devastation in Coleraine in June 1973.

THE day when two terrorist bombs exploded in Coleraine, one of them killing six people, is recalled in a new book about the Northern Ireland Troubles.

The story of that quiet summer afternoon when the IRA brought death and destruction to Coleraine is among contributions from 70 journalists in a new edition of the acclaimed ‘Reporting the Troubles’, first published four years ago.

In this follow-up to their landmark first book, compilers Deric Henderson and Ivan Little have gathered new stories from journalists who were asked to write about their experiences.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

