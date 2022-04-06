Coleraine bombs recalled in new book

THE day when two terrorist bombs exploded in Coleraine, one of them killing six people, is recalled in a new book about the Northern Ireland Troubles.

The story of that quiet summer afternoon when the IRA brought death and destruction to Coleraine is among contributions from 70 journalists in a new edition of the acclaimed ‘Reporting the Troubles’, first published four years ago.

In this follow-up to their landmark first book, compilers Deric Henderson and Ivan Little have gathered new stories from journalists who were asked to write about their experiences.

