Support group seeking Covid memorial for those we lost

A LOCAL woman has delivered a moving account of her mother's lonely death in a bid to persuade councillors to establish a memorial to victims of Covid.

The emotional testimony by Beth McWilliams was included in an online presentation by the Memory Stones support group.

“The pandemic took my Mum away from me and it took away my right to say goodbye,” she wrote.

“No-one should have to feel the grief I feel.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*