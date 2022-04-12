RNLI lifeguards set to return for Easter ahead of a busy summer

THE RNLI has revealed lifeguard statistics from 2021 which show more people than ever visited a lifeguarded beach in Northern Ireland and needed the help of the charity’s lifesavers.

During the season, lifeguard teams located on 11 beaches along the Causeway Coast and in county Down, responded to 330 incidents, coming to the aid of 384 people, one of whom was a life saved. The lifeguards carried out thousands of preventative actions over the summer period which saw an estimated 860,883 visitors.

The latest figures come as RNLI lifeguards train and prepare to return to beaches for the 2022 season.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*