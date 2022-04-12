The end of an era at Kilrea PS

The end of an era at Kilrea PS

Jane Moon retiring as Building Supervisor at Kilrea PS after 36 years pictured with the principals in post during her time including Mrs Stinson, Mrs Morrison and current principal Mrs McCombe.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

ON Friday April 1, Kilrea Primary School celebrated Mrs Jane Moon who has decided, after 36 wonderful years, to retire from her role of Building Supervisor.

In 1986, Mrs Jane Moon was approached by Master Stanley McCarter to ask if she could assist with some cleaning in the school, a role which, through time, evolved to become that of Building Supervisor.

Her attention to detail, extremely high standards of cleaning and willingness to help, have always been her trademark.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130