The end of an era at Kilrea PS

ON Friday April 1, Kilrea Primary School celebrated Mrs Jane Moon who has decided, after 36 wonderful years, to retire from her role of Building Supervisor.

In 1986, Mrs Jane Moon was approached by Master Stanley McCarter to ask if she could assist with some cleaning in the school, a role which, through time, evolved to become that of Building Supervisor.

Her attention to detail, extremely high standards of cleaning and willingness to help, have always been her trademark.

