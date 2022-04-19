Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Tuesday 19 April 2022 23:29
Here is the national weather forecast for Wednesday brought to you by the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
IRISH LEAGUE: Blues and Reds look set to take title race to the wire
Sorrow at passing of former Ballymena Guardian Editor
Permutations at both ends of the table
Antrim v Cavan kicks off the Beeb's coverage
Busy Easter on local ovals
Galopin Des Champs among a strong entry for Fairyhouse on Sunday
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Telfer named in Ireland rugby Under-19 squad
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Northern Constitution
23 Main Street, Limavady
BT49 0EP
Tel: 028 7776 2130