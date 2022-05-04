'Friends Together' choir to perform their summer concert at the Alley

FOLLOWING the success of their Christmas performance, the Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Adult Learning Disability Choir, 'Friends Together', has announced their summer concert compered by Strabane entertainer, Gary Gamble.

The concert will take place on Tuesday, June 7 at 7pm in the Alley Theatre.

Tickets cost £5 with the proceeds being donated to Cancer Research and can be booked through the Box Office on 02871 384444.

Christine McLaughlin, assistant director of Adult Learning Disability Services said: "The Friends Together Choir has brought physical and emotional benefits for it’s members across the whole of the Western Trust as they engage in the shared activity of singing.

"It has given a great opportunity to connect with friends, have fun and increase confidence.

"While COVID-19 restrictions has stopped lots of local activities, the Friends Together Choir have been meeting weekly on Zoom.

"The Friends Together Choir would like as many people as possible to join them and support this worthwhile charity.

"We look forward to welcoming you to the Alley Theatre on June 7."

For more information please contact Deirdre Kelly, local involvement facilitator on 02871 864323 or through the Box Office on 02871 384444.