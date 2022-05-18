Fivemiletown Apprentice Boys Unveil new Bannerette

Fivemiletown Apprentice Boys of Derry, held their Annual Church Parade and Service on Sunday 15th May.

The Service was held in Fivemiletown Independent Methodist Church, the Preacher was Bro Rev Thomas Murray and the Parade was lead by Tempo Sliver Band.

During the Service, a new Bannerette was unveiled and dedicated.

