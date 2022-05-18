Run a Marathon for your Local Hospice!

Southern Area Hospice Services are calling on local runners to join ‘Team Hospice’ by registering for one of the global marathon packages currently available to help raise vital funds for their cause. Hospice currently have runners signed up for London, New York, Chicago, Athens, Washington, Manchester, Berlin, and local events such as Dublin and Newry Half Marathon.

Although there are a range of Marathon options to choose from, Southern Area Hospice currently have some available spots for London (2nd October) and Berlin (25th September).

The London Marathon takes place on Sunday 2nd of October and follows an iconic route through the city, taking in many of London’s most famous landmarks. Race entries for the London Marathon are much sought after so Southern Area Hospice is delighted to have secured places.

Southern Area Hospice London/Berlin Marathon packages includes guaranteed race entry, accommodation, and transfers. As well as that, participants will be a member of ‘Team Hospice 2022’ which means they will enjoy the camaraderie of taking part in the event as part of a group.

Local runner Kevin Morgan has taken part in the London Marathon for Southern Area Hospice Services an incredible seven years in a row, raising thousands of pounds for Southern Area Hospice Services. Speaking of his experience Kevin said, “Taking part in one of the greatest sporting events in the world is an awesome experience and helping those in need by doing so only adds to the experience. I would encourage anyone who is thinking about it to go for it. I have greatly enjoyed my experiences in the London Marathon and have met some wonderful fellow runners along the way. I’m registered for this year’s race which will be my 8th time running for Team Hospice”.

