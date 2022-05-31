History in the making - the story of ‘Ballygawley Mill’

History in the making - the story of 'Ballygawley Mill'
The successful launch of the new publication “Ballygawley Mill”  by Ballygawley Local History Group was held in Kelly's Inn, Ballygawley.

The function was well attended by the members of the local History Group, their first meeting in two years and also by visitors from local history groups Aughnacloy, Truagh, Killeeshil and Clonaneese, with friends and neighbours also in attendance.

The meeting was chaired by Ruth Robinson, a member of the launch committee. The committee consisted of Pauline and Ian Bell, Helen Allen and Ruth Robinson, who were thanked by the Chair.

