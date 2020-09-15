Sperrinview 'nets' £500 from Dungannon MUFC Supporters' Club!

A generous £500 has been donated to Sperrinview Special School by Dungannon Manchester United Supporters' Club.

The school told the Courier: "We were delighted to see the supporters' club in school for a tour of our facilities before the pupils started back to school. One of the group is a Sperrinview parent who kindly suggested the school as a recipient of the funds.

"The gentlemen were able to experience the Sensory Intervention Room, the Sensory Garden and some classrooms."

The Dungannon club raised the money in response to an offer by Manchester United Foundation to help Supporters'Clubs around the world tackle the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on young people. The Foundation asked for nominations of local children's charities from local clubs and promised to match local fundraising efforts by each club.

All 240 Manchester United Supporters' Clubs across the UK and overseas will be eligible for a share of the £240,000, taking Manchester United Foundation's total commitment to Covid-19-related activities above £1million.