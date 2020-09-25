Home is where the heart is...

COLERAINE FC will welcome supporters through the gates of the Showgrounds for the first time in over six months this Saturday afternoon.

Several hundreds fans are expected to attend as the Bannsiders step up their preparations for the new domestic season with a friendly against Annagh Utd.

It marks a major milestone for last season's Danske Bank Premiership runners-up who haven't played at home in front of supporters since defeating Glenavon 2-1 on March 3.

Oran Kearney's men, of course, have played two Europa League games at Ballycastle Road, but the games against La Fiorita of San Marino and Scottish club Motherwell were contested behind close doors as per UEFA guidelines.

Club officials remain in discussions with NIFL bosses and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council officers about projected attendance figures for when the Danske Bank Premiership resumes on October 17.

Report and reaction from Saturday's game in Tuesday's Chronicle.