Draperstown Celtic commitment

Draperstown Celtic have again shown their social responsibility and commitment to inclusivity by becoming a JAM Card friendly club. A JAM Card allows people with a learning difficulty, autism or communication barrier to tell others they need ‘Just A Minute’ discreetly and easily. The entire committee of Draperstown Celtic have completed the training and are now JAM Card aware. All Draperstown Celtic coaches are also undertaking the training and every age group at Draperstown Celtic has at least one coach who has completed JAM Card training.

