United v Reds on January 23

BALLYMENA United are at home to Cliftonville on Saturday, January 23 (3pm).

Originally the game was to have been played on Friday, January 22.

But due to Covid-19 the entire Irish Premiership was postponed - with action returning on January 23.

The United v Cliftonville game will be played at the Showgrounds behind closed doors.

But Sky Blues season ticket holders will be provided with a link to stream the match.

Ballymena’s last outing was on January 2, when they traveled to Inver Park and beat the then League leaders Larne 1-0.

The winner was scored by defender Kofi Balmer.