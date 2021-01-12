Brad 'living the dream'

#MakeTheCallMakeTheDifference campaign will run for four weeks
Former Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons in action for Morecambe against Chelsea.
FORMER Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons admits the experience of playing against Chelsea in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge is a ‘memory that will last a lifetime.’
The 23-year-old came on with about 15 minutes remaining for League Two club Morecambe in their third round clash on Sunday, a game the visitors lost 4-0.
“It’s an experience I’ll never forget, that’s for sure," said the 23-year-old Ballymoney man.
