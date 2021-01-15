NIFL and Irish FA to provide Premiership club testing

THE NI Football League and the Irish FA have announced the roll out of Covid-19 tests for Danske Bank Premiership clubs.

Provision of the Covid-19 test kits to clubs has been sourced and funded in a joint venture by the NI Football League and the Irish FA to ensure a safe return to play for all match participants.

NI Football League Interim Manging Director Steven Mills, said:

“We are delighted to announce the introduction of testing to reaffirm our commitment to the welfare of our players, coaches and match officials.

“We have considered what other leagues have introduced and we will be using the same company and test as the EFL clubs in England.

“Coupled with the robust protocols the Premiership clubs have successfully implemented to date, we can look forward to the remainder of the campaign with renewed comfort and excitement.”

Irish FA Chief Executive, Patrick Nelson, said:

“Through working collaboratively with NIFL we continue to respond to the pandemic to ensure football in Northern Ireland is supported and protected.”

The tests will be available to clubs and match officials ahead of the Danske Bank Premiership’s next round of fixtures on Saturday 23 January.

Testing will take place for an initial rolling period of four weeks as clubs return to training and reviewed after three weeks by the NI Football League.