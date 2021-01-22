United game with Cliftonville is on!

THE NI Football League is pleased to advise that all six Danske Bank Premiership fixtures will go ahead as scheduled tomorrow (Saturday, January 23).

Ballymena United are at home to Cliftonville - behind closed doors.

Last time the sides met David Jeffrey’s United won 4-0 at Solitude.

The Sky Blues sit fourth in the Irish Premiership

“We would like to thank clubs for their continued cooperation in supporting and implementing Covid-19 protocols to ensure a safe return to football for all players, coaches and officials,” said Neil Coleman, NIFL’s Marketing and Communications Executive