BALLYMENA United’s Premiership match away to Warrenpoint Town tonight (Tuesday) is off!

It has been postponed because of the adverse weather conditions.

The pitch at Milltown failed a pitch inspection this afternoon.

United’s match on Saturday past, at home to Cliftonville, also fell foul of the weather; frosty goal mouths ruled the game out.

Ballymena United at away to Carrick Rangers this Saturday, in the Premiership (5.30pm).

Meanwhile, two more of tonight’s scheduled matches - Glentoran v Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon - are subject to 4pm pitch inspections.

The other fixtures see Cliftonville play Linfield, Larne entertain Coleraine and Portadown play Crusaders.

The Cliftonville-Linfield fixture will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website while there will be full coverage of all the night's action on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC website.