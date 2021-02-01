Six of the best for Bannsiders

FOUR changes, three points and six wins on the bounce.

That's the story of Coleraine's 2-1 win over Crusaders at The Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

Behind to a first half Jamie McGonigle strike, the Bannsiders replied though Curtis Allen's first goal of a truncated campaign before 'supersub' Stephen Lowry sealed the points with a dramatic late winner.

It's a game that won't last long in the memory but that won't unduly worry Oran Kearney and his players.

Not playing well and winning is a coveted trait among sports teams and this win was a classic example of the genre.

Not that Stephen Baxter's side were much better.

Three games in seven days looked to have taken its toll on both groups as they laboured throughout much of the 90 minutes.

But in the end it was the home side's never say die attitude which won them the points.

The result sees them close the gap on their opponents to just two points, with a game in hand.

Larne are three points in front in second having played the same number of games with six points separating the Bannsiders in fourth and leaders Linfield.

Cliftonville, back in sixth, four points behind Oran Kearney's men and having played a game more, are next up for Coleraine on Tuesday evening.

What's the chances of a magnificent seven wins in a row...?

For all the reaction and analysis to this game and a preview of the midweek match, see Tuesday's Chronicle.