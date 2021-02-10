New opportunity at BUFC Women!

IF you are a football coach looking for a new opportunity this new year, Ballymena United FC Women could be the place for you!

The Sky Blues are recruiting now for a new first team coach to lead the Club into the new season, where they will compete in the NI Women’s Football Association Championship, the IFA Women’s Challenge Cup and more.

This opportunity comes at a particularly exciting time for Ballymena United FC Women.

They have enjoyed significant expansion over the last two years, have a senior reserve team in addition to the senior first team and a flourishing youth academy, with squads competing across Northern Ireland at Under 9, Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 level.

The first team coach will be responsible for continuing the development of the first team, leading on all coaching and footballing activity.

The successful candidate will be an experienced football coach with an enthusiasm for women’s football and a determination to successfully nurture talented athletes.

Although not essential, a UEFA B Licence would be desirable.

Club Secretary Trevor Boyce said: “This is fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in taking on a new challenge and becoming involved in one of the fastest growing, most exciting women’s football clubs in Northern Ireland.

“The first team currently boasts a blend of young, raw talent and trophy winning experience. The new first team coach will be vital in developing the squad and taking it to the next level. We want to hear from anyone who has the experience, ideas and enthusiasm to lead this team and become an integral part of our Sky Blue family”.

Contact Trevor Boyce

Anyone interested in the position should email Trevor Boyce at ballymenaunitedfcwomen@gmail.com ASAP.