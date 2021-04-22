NORTHERN Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has described his side’s Euro 2022 qualification as the “best ever sporting achievement in the UK”.

NI defeated Ukraine 2-0 in the second leg of their play-off at Seaview in Belfast last Tuesday night to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory.

It is the first time in their history that the country has reached the finals of a major international women’s tournament.

The Northern Ireland squad includes a strong contingent from Tyrone and Mid-Ulster, including Magherafelt's Simone Magill, Jackie Burns from Cookstown, Bellaghy’s Sarah McFadden and Castlecaulfield woman Samatha Kelly.



