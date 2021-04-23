Emily helps NI to historic win in Euro 2022 qualifier

South Antrim MP Paul Girvan has signed an Early Day Motion in Westminster, heralding the ‘remarkable success’ of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football team in qualifying for Euro 2022 after beating Ukraine 2-0 at Seaview.

Mr Girvan expressed ‘particular delight’ that a talented local player was involved in the historic win.

“It is a privilege to highlight the team’s qualification in Westminster, and to ensure this success gets the national recognition it demands - in particular Antrim’s own Emily Wilson,” he said.

“The people of Northern Ireland are incredibly proud of the historic achievement of our Women’s Football Team.

“As I watched the match on Tuesday night, I shared the pride in watching the skill, the passion and the determination of the team.

“They have done us proud and I know even better days are ahead for these wonderful ambassadors for our country.

“Under the guidance of Kenny Shiels and the rest of the coaching and team, this squad has catapulted the women’s game into the spotlight, and I know it will inspire many girls to take up football.

“Blossoming careers will emerge in the years ahead that started because of this team’s success.

“What a legacy that is.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council also marked the win by lighting up civic buildings green.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Jim Montgomery paid tribute to the talented squad.

“I am pleased the Council are showing their support and marking this great sporting triumph by lighting up the civic buildings green,” he said.

“The Northern Ireland Women’s Football team are a credit to our country and I would personally like to offer my congratulations to them.

“I hope the public get behind them and show their support as they head to the Euro 2022.”

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 kick off at Old Trafford on July 6 2022.