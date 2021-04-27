Pitch surprise in pipeline for football crazy Jessica!

DAD Lawrie Philpott plans a big surprise for daughter Jessica when she returns from Great Ormond Street Hospital - by converting their garden into a mini football pitch!

And the Ballymena man is asking for a little help from his friends as he prepares to get the venture underway.

Little Jessica (12) underwent life changing surgery on Monday at Great Ormond.

She was born with Apert Syndrome, a Craniofacial condition that affects the development of the head and limbs.

After years of undergoing many, many operations Jessica was operated on again yesterday (Monday).

She will be in London, with mum Julie, for up to six weeks.

And while the duo are away Lawrie hopes to get the garden converted into a soccer pitch for football loving Jessica.

“All I hope for is some volunteers to get in touch and give me advice on how to tackle such a plan,” Lawrie told Guardian Sport.

“I would not have a clue where to start. But if at all possible I hope I can get something sorted to give Jessica a nice surprise when she returns home.”

Jessica is a big, big fan of Ballymena United. At Christmas time, back in 2019, she met the manager David Jeffrey after the Carol Serice at the Showgrounds and was given a warm welcome and a tour of the complex. It certainly made Jessica’s Christmas.

DJ said it was an absolute privilege to have met Jessica.

Meanwhile, Jessica’s dad Lawrie bought little goal posts some time ago but never got round to getting them put up.

Now he has some time on his hands and hopes all is sorted in time for Jessica’s return.

* If you can help in any way please contact Lawrie at - 07919 530 225.