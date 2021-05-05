United see off Carrick to stay in the hunt for seventh spot

BALLYMENA United kept up their chase for seventh spot in the Premiership with a 4-0 win away to Carrick Rangers on Tuesday night.

But Glenavon, who sit in seventh, made sure they stayed three points clear of the Braidmen by beating Portadown 4-1 at Mourneview Park.

With three games left it is still all to play for as United and Glenavon battle it out for the Euro Play-Off spot.

Ballymena’s next game in Section B of the Premiership is away to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday, May 15 (3pm).

Glenvaon take on Warrenpoint Town at home on Friday, May 14, (7.30pm).

Meanwhile, in the Carrick Rangers game Shay McCartan scored twice in United’s win.

It was teenager Trai Hume who put Ballymena in front just before half time, powerfully heading home from a Ross Redman corner kick.

McCartan added a second from the penalty spot in the 64th minute before putting away a second a minute from time.

Striker Joe McCready, who came on as substitute six minutes from the end, slotted home United’s fourth in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, United prepare this week for a visit from PSNI on Saturday .... in the second round of the Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup at the Showgrounds (3pm).

In the first round Ballymena knocked out Portadown, winning 4-1 at home.

Scorers were Paul McElroy (2), Ryan Waide and Shay McCartan (penalty).