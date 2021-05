BALLYMENA United take on Dergview this Tuesday night (May 11) in the quarter-final of the Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup at the Showgrounds (7.45pm).

In today’s Second Round the Sky Blues beat PSNI 5-0 at home to book their spot.

In the first round Ballymena knocked out Portadown, winning 4-1, at home.

Meanwhile, on target for United against PSNI were Shay MCartan, Ryan Waide, Kofi Balmer (2) and Joe McCready.