Ballymena United v Linfield in Irish Cup semi-final

BALLYMENA United will meet Linfield in the Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup semi-final this coming Tuesday (May 18) at Mourneview Park (8pm).

The other semi is Larne v Crusaders.

Last night (Tuesday) Ballymena secured their semi spot with a 5-0 home win over Championship side Dergview.

And Linfield beat Loughgall 3-1 at Lakeview Park.

The semi final draw was made after last night’s quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Sky Blues bid to keep up their quest for seventh place in the Premiership when they meet Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park (3pm).

Glenavon currently sit seventh, three points ahead of United with just three games left.

Seventh spot will secure a lucrative Euro Play-Off place.