STUART Dallas pays emotional tribute to his grandad

STUART Dallas has paid an emotional tribute to his grandad after scoring a memorable hat-trick at the Leeds United player of the year awards on Sunday night.

The Cookstown man has won admirers across England’s top tier for his displays for Leeds United, playing in several positions across defence, midfield, and even behind the striker, over the course of the season.

In the end, he was rewarded with three trophies at the club’s end of season awards, named Player of the Year (as voted by supporters), Players’ Player of the Year (for the second season on the trot) and also scooping Goal of the Season for his late clincher in the win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.



Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper