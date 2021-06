THE Ballymena Saturday Morning League is on the lookout for new Division Three teams!

Teams wishing to be considered for the new 2021/22 season should send an email to the League Secretary Brian Montgomery at bsmlmonte1969@gmail.com.

Please include details of your team and contact details of Officials before the deadline, which is Wednesday, June 16, at 5pm.

Once an application is received each applicant will be sent a detailed BSML Application Form to complete.