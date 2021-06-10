Clodagh's dream!

CLODAGH Maguire dreams of one day playing for Northern Ireland Women!

The 14-year-old soccer mad school girl is already making her mark with local 2007 Northend United.

And the Moneynick Primary pupil is currently part of the Irish Football Association’s N.I. Ladies Development squad.

Each Sunday morning Clodagh attends Jordanstown Campus where she trains with the 2007 squad, coached by Stevie Graham.

It is her ambition to play for N.I. Women, currently managed by Kenny Shiels.

The talented teen has represented Northern Ireland at the Manchester City Academy.

The Toome ace was part of the side which won the Lisburn Shield in December 2018, beating Lurgan Town.

And they got to the final of the Shield in The Foyle Cup in July 2019.

And football is not the only sport in which Clodagh excels!

As a younger child she played Camogie and Gaelic for Kickhams Creggan GAC just outside Randalstown.

She is curretly an integral part of the Kickhams Creggan Ladies U-14 and U-16 squads, where her soccer skills prove a great advantage on the Gaelic pitch.

Mum Clare said she and husband Dan are thrilled by the progress Clodagh has made to date.

“As her parents we are extremely proud of her and all our children!

“We are a permanent taxi service for the five of them often going different directions at the weekends to fulfil their training and match needs.

“We often pull in the help of aunts uncles, grandparents and friends for extra lifts! To them all we say a very special thank-you. But for us, every early morning start, and every load of washing dirty football kits is worth seeing them doing what they enjoy.”

