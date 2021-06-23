Ballymena United striker Shay McCartan is Premiership Player of the Month for May

BALLYMENA United striker Shay McCartan is the Danske Bank Premiership Player of the Month for May.

The 26-year-old produced some fine performances in the month, netting seven goals for the Sky Blues.

Northern Ireland international McCartan signed for Ballymena last summer after a decade in the Football League that saw him play for Burnley, Accrington Stanley, Bradford City and Lincoln City.

Upon collecting the award, McCartan said: “I was delighted to receive the reward. It’s always nice to get a bit of personal recognition, particularly at the end of a really long season.

“I was pleased that I was able to score so many goals this season, and I’m hopeful I can take that form into next year.

“My first year at Ballymena has been a big change, after 10 years in England. I’m working full-time and training twice a week with Ballymena, so it’s been a change of pace for me, but it’s a challenge I’ve enjoyed. I’ve signed up for the new season and I’m looking forward to it.”

Shayne Lavery (Linfield) and Aaron Canning (Coleraine) placed second and third respectively.