NI 100 cup match at Showgrounds

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Northern Ireland the Ballymena NI 100 Committee have organised a centenary cup match.

Teams drawn from members of Ballymena and District Committee of the Apprentice Boys of Derry and Ballymena District LOL No 8 will take part.

Kick off is at 1030 am on Saturday 26th June at the 3G pitch at Ballymena Showgrounds.

There will be a collection taking during the match for a nominated charity. Everybody is welcome to come along to support the event.

