Killymoon Rangers FC celebrate 50 years of football

Killymoon Rangers FC celebrate 50 years of football

KILLYMOON Rangers Football Club held a unique anniversary event on Saturday night to mark the club’s 50th year in football.

The Royal Hotel, Killymoon’s main sponsor, provided an excellent setting and meal for almost 100 guests.

The chair of the Mid-Ulster District Council, Cllr Paul McLean, special guests Michael Halliday, Whitey Anderson and Richard Clarke, ex-players, managers, and representatives from other clubs, attended the event and joined with Killymoon to celebrate this special milestone.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130