Ballymena United kick off new 2021/22 season away to Warrenpoint Town

BALLYMENA United will kick off the new 2021/22 Danske Bank Irish Premiership with a trip to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday, August 28 (3pm).

And on Tuesday, August 31, the Sky Blues are at home to Dungannon Swifts (7.45pm).

On Saturday, September 4, David Jeffrey’s United are away to League and Cup double winners Linfield (3pm).

And the following Saturday, September 11, United are off to the Oval, to take on Glentoran (3pm).

Ballymena’s first ‘derby’ of the season is away to Coleraine on Saturday, September 25, 3pm.

The entire fixtures for the new season were released by NIFL at noon today (Wednesday).