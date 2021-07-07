Broughshane teen signs professional contract with Ipswich Town

BROUGHSHANE teen Cameron Stewart has signed a one year professional contract with Ipswich Town.

The 6’3” towering centre half is really enjoying life at the Portman Road Club and is delighted at getting the new deal.

Stewart was part of the Ipswich side got to the final of last season’s FA Youth Cup.

The former Cambridge House Grammar School pupil also played for Linfield Youth before moving to England.

He also has Northern Ireland international caps and hopes for more to follow!