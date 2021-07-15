Ballymena United announce new signings

Shaun Oneill

Reporter:

Shaun Oneill

Email:

sport@ballymenaguardian.co.uk

BALLYMENA United have confirmed a number of new signings ahead of the start of pre-season training.

Manager David Jeffrey moved early to boost his squad, but out of respect for their previous clubs has waited until the players were all officially contracted for the season ahead.

On the Ballymena United website is the news that Dougie Wilson, ‘keeper Sam Johnston, Lee Chapman, Chris Rodgers and Caolan Loughran have joined the Showgrounds set-up.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

The shocking sight of one of the horses found by a Council Animal Welfare Officer in a field near Garvagh which led to court proceedings and a suspended prison sentence

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130