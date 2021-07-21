Boyhood dream achieved as Conor makes debut for Liverpool

CASTLEDERG teenager Conor Bradley achieved his boyhood dream by making his debut for Liverpool yesterday (Tuesday)

Bradley took to the pitch against Stuttgart as part of an XI including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, James Milner and summer signing Ibrahima Konate in the pre-season friendly in Austria.

After falling behind, the Reds claimed another 1-1 draw when Mane converted Kostas Tsimikas’ delivery into the area from close range.

Bradley, too, was beaming with a sense of achievement at full-time.

“Just incredibly proud,” the right-back told the official Liverpool website.

“Obviously I’ve supported this club all my life, so to get my first-team debut – only a friendly match – but just incredibly proud.”

His involvement in the Austria training camp is the latest personal milestone following a first senior international appearance for Northern Ireland in May.

And Bradley is soaking up everything he can learn from the experienced professionals around him as he seeks to improve his talents on the pitch and preparations off it.

“That’s obviously important as well for being a professional footballer: you look after yourself and look after the way you eat, how much you sleep, hydration. Watch how they do it and obviously learn from that,” said the 18-year-old.

“I just want to keep trying to better myself, trying to keep improving and trying to impress the manager the best way I can do. I just want to keep working hard and see what happens from there.”