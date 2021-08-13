Ballymena United away to Annagh United in second round of BetMcLean League Cup

THE draw has been made for the second round of the BetMcLean League Cup.

Conducted by new NI Football League Chairman Colin Kennedy and Liam Beckett representing sponsors BetMcLean, the draw sees the twelve Premiership clubs enter the competition.

All ties scheduled for Tuesday, September 14 (kick-off: 7.45pm) unless advised.

BetMcLean League Cup Round 2 Draw

Bangor v Coleraine (kick-off: 8pm)

Crusaders v Moyola Park

Institute v PSNI

Portadown v Newington

Dungannon Swifts v Armagh City

Ballyclare Comrades v Linfield

Glenavon v Portstewart

Annagh United v Ballymena Unit

Glentoran v Banbridge Town

Loughgall v Lisburn Distillery

Carrick Rangers v Dergview

Newry City v Warrenpoint Town

Dundela v Ballinamallard United

Larne v Limavady United

Cliftonville v HW Welders

Ards v Dollingstown*

* Tie to be played on Wednesday 15 September 2021 (kick-off: 8pm)

Please be advised that should score be equal at end of 90 minutes then 30 minutes extra time (2 x 15 min periods) will be played. Should score remain equal following extra time then kicks from the penalty mark shall in taken in line with regulations laid out by IFAB.