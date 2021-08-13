Ballymena United away to Annagh United in second round of BetMcLean League Cup

Covid-19 related deaths: week ending August 13
THE draw has been made for the second round of the BetMcLean League Cup.
Conducted by new NI Football League Chairman Colin Kennedy and Liam Beckett representing sponsors BetMcLean, the draw sees the twelve Premiership clubs enter the competition.
All ties scheduled for Tuesday, September 14 (kick-off: 7.45pm) unless advised.
BetMcLean League Cup Round 2 Draw
Bangor v Coleraine (kick-off: 8pm)
Crusaders v Moyola Park
Institute v PSNI
Portadown v Newington
Dungannon Swifts v Armagh City
Ballyclare Comrades v Linfield
Glenavon v Portstewart
Annagh United v Ballymena Unit
Glentoran v Banbridge Town
Loughgall v Lisburn Distillery
Carrick Rangers v Dergview
Newry City v Warrenpoint Town
Dundela v Ballinamallard United
Larne v Limavady United
Cliftonville v HW Welders
Ards v Dollingstown*
* Tie to be played on Wednesday 15 September 2021 (kick-off: 8pm)
Please be advised that should score be equal at end of 90 minutes then 30 minutes extra time (2 x 15 min periods) will be played. Should score remain equal following extra time then kicks from the penalty mark shall in taken in line with regulations laid out by IFAB.