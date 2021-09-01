Omagh Triathlon Club members star in Letterkenny

SATURDAY morning saw the return of Letterkenny 247 Triathlon Club’s sprint and standard triathlons.

As always, it was another very successful event hosted by the Letterkenny Club even with all the Covid-19 restrictions still in place.

The normal procession of vehicles left Omagh with bikes attached along with 12 race eager Omagh Triathlon Club members.

The sprint and standard distance race were taking place in the picturesque, stunning, absolutely calm waters of Gartan Lough close to Church Hill, approximately 18km from Letterkenny.

The standard race started first at 10am, where seven of the 12 OTC members were taking part. After the 1500m two laps swim, first out the water for the club continuing his great form was Conor Maguire in a great time of 24.21 followed by club members Darragh O’Neill (28.07), Darran Lagan (28.40), Sinead Donnelly (30.40), Gemma Skeath (31.22), Lucy McDermott (31.46), Padraig McDermott(31.59).

After transition one, all the members were on their bikes for a fast 40km cycle from Church Hill towards Letterkenny where they turned at the roundabout and headed back towards Glenveagh National Park and then back towards the Gartan Lough. Again leading the way for OTC was Conor with a savage pace averaging 36.2km/h on a hilly course to finish the cycle in 1:06:16, followed by Darran (1:10:24), Darragh (1:17:02), Padraig (1:21:13), Sinead (1:21:41), Lucy (1:21:50) and Gemma (1:25:59).

After swapping the bikes for their runners in transition two, all headed out for the two lap 10km run which was on a mix of trail and run. At this stage Conor was in his own zone and was giving the run everything and in turn ran the 10km in a blistering 41.17 to finish the race on the podium again in third place overall with a total time of 2:12:25. Next in on the run was Darragh with a 48.45 run split, Darran (49.22), Sinead (51.05), Lucy 52.18, Gemma (55.04) and Padraig (57.23)

The club was represented in the Sprint Triathlon by five OTC members and started at 10.40am, again with a calm swim in the loughm this time with one lap of 750m. As usual, fastest out of the water was Michael Holland in 11.43 followed by Mark Daffy (14.35), Helen Howe (15.50), Niall McDermott (16.20), and taking on her first sprint triathlon was Kathryn McBrearty in 18.51.

Again after a transition from wetsuits to bikes, the folks were off on a 20km cycle around some Donegal hills. Still leading the OTC way was Michael with a great pace of 37.1km/h for a bike split of 32.17, Mark (37.22), Helen (39.40), Niall (43.56) and Kathryn (44.38).

The run was a one lap 5km on the trail and road and Mick wasn’t letting up pushing through the 5km in 25.09, followed again by Mark in (26.37), hot on his heels was Helen in (26.39) then Niall in (28.51) and Kathryn in 36.22.

Sprint triathlon OTC finishing times

Michael Holland - 1:09:45

Mark Daffy - 1:19:09

Helen Howe - 1:22:45 (third-place female)

Niall McDermott - 1:29:36

Kathryn McBrearty - 1:41:56

Standard triathlon finishing times

Conor Maguire 2:12:25 (third place male)

Darran Lagan 2:29:40

Darragh O’Neill 2:34:20

Sinead Donnelly 2:44:09 (second place female)

Lucy McDermott 2:46:34 (third place female)

Padraig McDermott 2:51:33

Gemma Skeath 2:53:12