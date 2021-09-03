Wakehurst and Clough score new MUGA sports pitches

MAYOR of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, has welcomed the completion of two new multi-use sports arenas in the borough.

The Mayor said the Council-funded facilities at Wakehurst and Clough were superb assets for the local community.

He said: “I am delighted that Council has delivered these excellent pitches for use by our community, and I know they will be extremely popular and well-used.

“Our residents’ health and wellbeing is a priority for our Council, as set out in our Corporate Plan, and these facilities will be invaluable to those who use them.

“Mid and East Antrim has a proud reputation for sporting excellence, in particular regarding the quality of our football players and teams, and this investment paves the way for future success.”