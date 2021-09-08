Dergview and Ballinamallard ease into semi-finals of North West Cup

Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

@darren_beattie1

REIGNING champions Dergview and Ballinamallard United are through to the semi-final of the Eventsec North West Senior Cup.

Last night (Tuesday), Tommy Canning's Dergview brushed aside Trojans 4-0 at Darragh Park, while the Mallards thrashed Newbuildings 6-2 at Ferney Park.

Dergview wasted no time and were two goals to the good after just three minutes thanks to Pat Loughrey and Adam Buchanan. Philip Wallace added number three and four in the second-half to cap a fine performance from the Castlederg side.

John Edgar scored twice early on in Ballinamallard's win and Darragh Byrne made it 3-0 at half-time.

Ben McCann, Reece Byrne and substitute BJ Banda netted after the restart as the final score finished 6-2.

