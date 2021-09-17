Results and fixtures from the Coleraine and District League

Aaron McGlade and Ciaran Monaghan among the goals for Magherafelt Sky Blues last weekend

By Damian Mullan

Results, Saturday September 11

Morning

Portstewart Res 5-3 Dervock
Macosquin 8-0 Sperrin Athletic

Morning 2A

Dunaghy 6-0 Coina Rovers

Morning 2B

Heights Res 3-6 Bushmills Utd
Portrush Colts 12-0 Ballymoney YM Ath

Fonacab Irish Junior Cup

Glenshane 0-4 Hill Street
Rosario YC II 4-0 Ballycastle Utd
Garvagh 2-6 Harryville Homers
Articlave 2-3 Magheralin Village
Upperlands 0-5 Immaculata II
Sion Swifts 0-1 Portrush
Tullans 4-1 Braid Utd
Portstewart Town 3-0 Nortel
Dunloy Res 4-1 Killymoon Rangers
Riada 0-12 Bangor Res
Dundela Res 1-2 Magherafelt Sky Blues
Maghera Strollers 2-2 Greenfield Park (Strollers win on penalties)
Draperstown Celtic 6-0 Hanover Reserves

September 18 Fixtures

Junior Cup

Hollywood Seconds v Heights
Crumlin Utd Seconds v Portstewart Reserves
Rossowen v Coleraine Olympic
Portadown BBOB v Magherafelt Reds

Premier League

Aghadowey v Cookstown RBL Swifts
Ballycastle United v Draperstown Celtic
Portrush v Garvagh
Upperlands vMagherafelt Sky Blues

Morning One

Ballymoney United Reserves v Portrush Reserves
Magherafelt v Meadowbank
Sperrin Athletic (Maghera) v Dunloy Reserves
Portstewart Town v Dervock

Division Two A

Draperstown Celtic Reserves v Dunaghy
Tullans Red Star Reserves v Ballycastle United Reserves
Coina Rovers v Articlave
Dunloy Development v Upperlands Swifts

Division Two B

Millburn vGlenshane Athletic
Bushmills United v Portrush Colts

