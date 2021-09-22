Strabane teenagers set for Serbia

AFTER battling through tough training and a very strong group of under 17 international players, both Clarah Quigg and Niamh Coyle were successfully selected to represent Northern Ireland in the European Championship Qualifiers in Serbia.

Clarah and Niamh will travel to Serbia today (Wednesday) were they will come up against Spain, Iceland and Serbia in their group stages.

This is a very big and important step for both girls in their football career.

Clarah and Niamh both Sion Swifts players from a very young age said this is their dream.

They are extremely grateful for being giving this opportunity and said they hope to do their country, their club, their school and their families all proud.