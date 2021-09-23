Southside make headlines in BSML

Ballymena Saturday Morning League

Away day joy for Southside



fonacab Irish Junior Cup 1st Round

Roe Rovers...............................0

Southside Rangers ................. 3

SOUTHSIDE Rangers travelled to Limavady to take on Roe Rovers in their opening game of the Junior Cup this season.

Darren Gilmore opened the scoring for Southside when he headed home a Cameron Neilly cross from the left from close range.

The home side rallied and came dangerously close on several occasions as Southside appeared complacent in their approach.

Southside's Sam McDowell cleared of the line what looked like an equaliser on 35 minutes before Cameron Neilly should have increased the lead just before the interval.

Half Time 0 -1

Second half saw the introduction of Ryan Agnew for Southside and within minutes of his arrival he made it 2-0 finishing off an attempt on goal by Thomas McAuley.

Dylan Graham went close to increasing the lead further but shot high and wide when well placed.

The home side were reduced to 10 following a red card on 80 minutes before Thomas McAuley added a third on 83 minutes.

Paul Bell could have bagged a brace for himself late on but the game ended 0-3 and Southside Rangers progress into the next round of the competition.



Carniny Amateur & Youth .......3

Omagh Hospitals ....................0

The visitors came out fast to Carniny in the early stages of this game but the reds held firm as the game began to settle down.

It was the Ballymena side who opened the scoring on 12 minutes when Andy Mulholland flicked a header into the box with Adam Mooney collecting and firing home from close range. 1-0 at the break.

The second half saw the reds have a number of chances on goal with the Omagh keeper denying them with several saves to keep them in the game.

The home side then doubled their lead when Mooney floated in a cross from the left flank with McComb on hand to head the ball into the visitor's goal seven minutes into the half.

Carniny then killed the game off with a third when substitutes Ashcroft and Diamond combined for the latter to slot home on 85 minutes from the left side of the box past the keepers left to the corner of the net.

Ahoghill Thistle ........................4

H&W Welders Under 20’s .........0

Thistle ran out comfortable winners in the end against a well organised Welders side who showed great energy in the early stages of the game.

The East Belfast men frustrated Thistle in the opening stages of the game limiting the Ahoghill men until the opening goal came on 30 minutes.

Jamie Neeson set Harry Wylie clear and he pulled the ball back for Randal Reid to slot home from 16 yards out.

Seven minutes later Thistle stamped their control on the game when they made it 2-0.

A free kick from David Drummond was headed clear to Harry Wylie 25 yards out and the young midfielder drove the ball into the bottom corner of the net to send his side in 2-0 up at the break.

The two goals before the break knocked the stuffing out of the young Welders side as Thistle took total control of the game in the second half.

The third and killer goal came from Jamie Neeson as he finished off a good move.

Randal Reid sent a long searching ball to Matthew Lorimer who held the ball up before finding David Drummond who squared for Neeson to score.

A flowing move completed the scoring for Thistle with David Drummond drilling home from the edge of the box making it 4-0 as Thistle moved safely into the second round.

All Saints OB ...........................11

Donaghcloney.......................... 0

The County Down men proved no match for Saints who turned in a scintillating display to progress easily to the next round.

The visitors battled hard in the opening stages of the game but Saints always looked like the team going to break the deadlock and this came on 16 minutes.

Philip Lynn picked out Ryan Wilkinson with a low right wing cross and the front man fired home with a one touch finish.

Minutes later it was two with fellow front man Brian Paul Donnelly scoring an almost carbon copy goal of the first.

This time the attack came down the left with Barry Hamill providing the assist.

All three front men had scored on 26 minutes when Aaron Keenan scored from close range after great work from Philip Lynn once again.

Conan Dunne made it four showing composure after a one two with Ronnie Marshall had sent him clear.

The floodgates were well and truly open now as Ryan Wilkinson scored a brilliant 25 yard effort to make it 5-0.

And then not to be out done Brian Paul Donnelly drilled home from distance as well to make it 6-0 after he intercepted a sloppy pass.

Aaron Keenan rounded off the first half scoring when he made it 7-0 from another Barry Hamill cross.

Saints showed no let up in the second half with their relentless work rate too much for the visitors.

Ronnie Marshall made it 8-0 when his long range effort took a slight deflection on its way into the net.

Philip Lynn was a massive attacking threat for Saints all day.

And he was the cause of number nine when his low cross was turned home by a Donaghcloney defender.

Doubles figures were met with Aaron Keenan completing his hat trick as he was on hand to finish off a Connor Gregg effort which looked to be drifting wide.

The visiting keeper then made a string of saves to deny several Saints players from getting on the scoresheet.

But Alan Telford had the final say when he made it 11-0 curling a corner kick brilliant into the top corner deceiving everyone to complete the rout.

Sam's the man!

firmus energy BSML Division Two

Cullybackey Blues ............2

Riverdale ...........................4

RIVERDALE kept up their winning run this week with a victory over Cullybackey Blues with a star performance from Sam Armstrong who scored all their goals.

Riverdale took the lead 10 minutes when Sam picked up the ball and with a neat turn drilled home via a deflection.

Cullybackey then drew level when Riverdale got caught out playing from the back, and Shane Douglas slotted home.

Riverdale got themselves a chance to go in front again when a headed clearance over the top by Andy Clail was missed by the Cullybackey keeper who then brought down Geoffrey Dunlop with the referee pointing to the spot.

Sam Armstrong stepped up but a super save by Peter Stewart in goal tipped it on to the post, but the ball luckily rebounded back to Sam who slotted home.

Cullybackey once again fought back and from a free kick out wide Paul Balmer lost his man and slotted in for 2-2 at half time.

Riverdale started very brightly in the second half with Sam Armstrong and Aidan Woodin down the right hand side doubling up causing problems. Peter Stewart pulled off 2 fantastic saves from a Willy Clail free kick and a Jack Anderson strike tipped on to the post.

Riverdale then got back in front with the goal of the game and the hat trick for Sam Armstrong when he cut inside, beat a man and unleashed a 25 yard rocket into the bottom corner.

Cullybackey in the last 10 minutes went all out to get a point, but just could not get that final chance to equalise, with Riverdale keeping possession well and seeing the game out, then in the last minute on the counter Kai Barr threaded a ball through to Sam Armstrong to slot home for his 4th of the day.