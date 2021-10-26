Vote for Dominic - a man of the People!

CHIMNEY Corner FC coach and committee member Dominic Dewart has been named as one of the finalists for the prestigious People’s Award at the Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards.

The annual awards, which celebrate 21 years in Northern Ireland this year, recognise the incredible work and commitment of grassroots football clubs and volunteers at all levels.

The People’s Award recognises the outstanding contribution made by an individual to grassroots football in their local community and beyond.

The winner, who will be announced at the national awards ceremony next month, will be determined by the public through online votes via the Irish FA website.

Dominic, who has been coaching in grassroots football for almost three decades, is ‘delighted’ to be in the running.

“Being recognised is a massive achievement, but it’s not just for me, it’s for the club,” said the modest local man.

“There’s been a large team of us that came through the club over the years, and I wouldn’t be in this position without their support.”

He has been congratulated by Northern Ireland legend and McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings.

Online voting for the 2021 People’s Award has now opened. For more information and to place your vote, visit:

www.irishfa.com/peoplesaward

Online voting will close on Monday (November 1).