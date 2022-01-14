Tickets for League Cup final priced £10 and £5

FOLLOWING a positive meeting with both finalists this week the NI Football League can confirm that ticket prices for the 2022 BetMcLean League Cup final.

The showpiece final scheduled for Sunday 13 March will be contested between holders Coleraine and Cliftonville at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Tickets will be priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said, “We’re moving forward with our plans for this season’s BetMcLean League Cup final and I want to reiterate our desire to increase the profile of this match as one of the leading events in the Northern Ireland sporting calendar.

“The first stage of this of has been to set an affordable ticket pricing structure for fans, to firstly reward the loyal supporters of both clubs but also to provide a pathway to introducing new generation of supporters to the Irish League.

“Our aim to is to make this a welcoming family friendly event and we will also be working to distribute tickets to community, youth and voluntary groups to enjoy the game with us," he added.

Tickets will go on sale shortly, with all information announced by the NI Football League website in the coming weeks.