Derrytrasna's Smyth set for Oxford switch

Derrytrasna's Oisin 'excited for the challenge' as new Dungannon Swifts captain

Oisin Smyth in action for Dungannon Swifts against Coleraine earlier this season.

Derrytrasna lad Oisin Smyth is on his way to Oxford United, according to reports.

The promotion-chasing League One side, who won 7-2 over Gillingham on Saturday, have swooped to sign the Northern Ireland U21 international from Dungannon Swifts, with hopes high the deal can be completed before today’s transfer deadline.

According to the BBC the midfielder, 21, was the subject of interest from multiple clubs including Irish League leaders Glentoran but the U's appear to have won the race for his signature.

If he does move to the Kassam Stadium he’ll join former Glenavon player Mark Sykes and ex-Crusaders man Gavin Whyte at the club, with another former Lurgan Blues forward, Joel Cooper currently out on loan at Port Vale.

Smyth has been in impressive form this season since being appointed the Swifts’ captain at the start of the campaign.

